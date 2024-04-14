The original perfectionist procrastinator

Da Vinci’s background is fascinating. Born out of wedlock to a wealthy notary and a peasant woman in the small town of Vinci, Italy, in 1452, he received no formal education. Due to his birth circumstances, he remained largely self-taught throughout his life. His artistic talents blossomed when, as a young teenager, he began studying under the esteemed Florentine artist Andrea del Verrocchio, first working as his apprentice before becoming a collaborator. His reputation as an artist grew in the following years as he created works displaying his exceptional skills. Around the time he was 30, he moved to Milan, a pivotal relocation. There, Ludovico Sforza, Duke of Milan, commissioned da Vinci in 1495 to paint the renowned Last Supper in the dining hall of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie. The mural was completed in 1498. The rest is history.