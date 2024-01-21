Va Va Vroom!

Situated on a sprawling 90-acre plot in the small town of Hickory Corners near Kalamazoo city in Michigan, USA, the museum takes you back to the era when the newly invented cars first hit the roads in America. Apart from featuring the world’s first car rolled out by Benz, the museum, the dream project of car enthusiast and collector Donald Gilmore, not only showcases restored old cars but also a 1941 Shell gas station along with a car washing area! There is also a display of toy models of various car companies. You can sit in a massive bus-like Walt Disney 1930 Rolls-Royce that was used in the 1967 movie The Gnome-Mobile. This was used in a car chase filmed in a forest and you can watch the chase on a screen next to the vehicle.