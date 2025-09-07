Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

Where history meets high-rise

Nearby, the enigmatic Maiden Tower — part of this UNESCO World Heritage site — predates the palace, hinting at a pre-Islamic, Zoroastrian past.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 19:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 19:36 IST
ArtSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us