A bit of nostalgia, a dose of mystery

Harini has kept the language of the novel simple with red herrings appearing now and then. However, if one is reading this novel as a book independent of the series, it becomes rather difficult to follow certain storylines. Harini does not spend much time rewinding for new readers. For instance, quite a chunk of the first and the second novels is devoted to Kaveri’s relationship with her mother-in-law, a character we don’t meet often in the third.