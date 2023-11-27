A deep dive into political compulsions

Approximately a month and a half later, RBI Governor Patel resigned. Viral Acharya, too, left the RBI in July 2019, approximately six months before his three-year term concluded. Just a day after Acharya's departure from the RBI on July 23, 2019, Garg's transfer order to the power ministry was issued, occurring less than two months into Nirmala Sitharaman's term as finance minister. However, signs of impending changes were noticeable in early 2019, with Garg perceiving that Modi had "developed a certain coldness" towards him. As Garg puts it: "In terms of professional abilities and competence, I thought I was qualified to be the RBI governor. However, I also realised that I had been virtually at the forefront of the tussles between the RBI and the government in the past six months. As I was the face of the government, I was quite likely to be persona non grata for RBI management and staff."