A Dictator Calls Book Review: When history is shaped by rumours...

The autobiographical novel (I hesitantly use the label ‘novel’ as all the conventionality of form and fiction are blatantly shifted by the writer in a way only Kadare can do) brilliantly showcases the effect of totalitarianism on the mental make-up of the artist. The artist’s motivations are questioned at multiple checkpoints, and his creativity bounded. The greater insult: his subject matter is dissected not to determine its artistic value but to see if his work shows any signs of decadence or dares to offend the regime. Casually and with utmost disregard, the literature is expected to narrate only one story, the class struggle, and reflect only one mood, the sunny optimism of Albanian socialist realism.