A lament for the voiceless

Author Hernan Diaz won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for his critically acclaimed work ‘Trust’ in 2023. He was troubled by the lack of women’s voices in history, especially when it came to stories related to money and power, he says, adding that it compelled him to write his polyphonic patchwork of a novel.

The money-spinner for the present generation, however, seems to be artificial intelligence, but Diaz is bored by it to the extent that he doesn’t “want to hear another word about it”. Remarkably self-aware and erudite, Diaz centralises in his fiction what’s ailing society.

His commitment to highlighting the mechanisms that silence marginalised voices also shines through. Excerpts from an interview