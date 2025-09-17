ABVP’s Channamma-Abbakka Rathayatras from Sept 19

<p>Hubballi/DHNS: As part of the 200th anniversary of Kittur Rani Channamma’s victory against the British, and 500th birth anniversary of Veerarani Abbakka, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) North Karnataka unit has organised two Rathayatras across the region from September 19 to 25.</p><p>Rathayatras will begin at Dharwad and Bidar on September 19, and will conclude at Belagavi on September 25, after moving through various districts in Kittur Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka regions. </p><p>“These two Rathayatras will cover a distance of around 2,500 km in seven days. Rathayatra from Dharwad will move via Hubballi, Mundgod, Sirsi, Akkialur, Haveri, Gadag, Annigeri, Koppal, Ballari,<br>Hosapete, Gangavati, Bagalkot, Guledgud, Badami, Ramadurga, Savadatti and Kittur.</p><p>From Bidar, the Rathayatra will proceed towards Belagavi via Humnabad, Kamalapur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Sedam, Surpur, Talikot,<br>Basavanabagewadi,<br>Jamkhandi, Rabakavi-Banahatti, Athani, Harugeri, Chikkodi, Gokak, and Bailahongal,” said ABVP state unit secretary Sachin Kulageri.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he stated that the Ratha will have the statues of Channamma and Abbakkka, along with a mini stage having sound system.</p><p>Processions would be<br>organised at various places, while women achievers would also be invited.</p><p>The Rathayatra is open for all, he said, adding that around 5,000 youth are expected for the valedictory to be held in Belagavi on September 25.</p>