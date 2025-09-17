<p>Hubballi: Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peetha seer Basava jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji, who so far has advocated for Lingayat as a separate religion, has made a U-turn and asked the community members to register themselves as Hindu in the religion column and Panchamasali in caste section during the caste-survey.</p><p>Ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/survey-1-574-castes-finalised-citizens-can-pick-new-communities-3720193">social and educational survey by the state</a> government beginning from September 22, a Panchamasali caste census awareness meeting was held in Hubballi on Wednesday, where the community members took the decision. </p><p>After the meeting, the seer announced to the community members to mention their community as Hindu in religion column and Panchamasali in caste section.</p><p>However, some of the community members took objection to it and advised not to mention Hindu in the religion column and mention Lingayat in the religion column, which led to a brief verbal altercation between the community members. </p>.Mahasabha asks members not to specify sub-caste, mention Brahmin in upcoming caste survey.<p>"We are all fighting for separate religious status to Lingayat and it will continue. But now there is no Lingayat option in the religion column, therefore let us mention Hindu as religion and once the Lingayat gets religion status, we can mention it," the seer said. </p><p>Rajya Sabha MP Iranna Kadadi said the state in the name of socio-educational survey is conducting caste census, which they have no right to do. </p><p>“It is impossible to conduct a survey of seven crore people in 15 days, therefore, lawyers from the community should approach the court to put a stay on the survey,” he noted.</p>.Dakshina Kannada BJP unit wants Karnataka govt to put off Social and Educational Survey until doubts are cleared.<p>Deputy Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad alleged there is a conspiracy behind the survey. New castes are seen in the list and it clearly shows conspiracy. </p><p>The State government has created confusion among the people by creating ‘others’ options in the religion column. “In case of Hindu-Muslim fight, we Panchamasali stand with Hindus, therefore let us mention Hindu in religion column now,” he said.</p>