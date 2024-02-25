A storm and a downward spiral

The book attempts to take a look at politics, feminism, religious fervour, and impending natural disasters. Ambitious, certainly. The trouble, however, is the sheer number of people you are forced to reckon with. Having multiple individuals tell the story laced with their own biases is an interesting technique, and yet, here, it is overdone. It is hard to tell these folks apart, despite their theoretically different backgrounds. Reyhana’s ‘morality’ is called into question — one too many times. There are also moments when the sheer repetitiveness of the prose gets a little exhausting, for most characters notice the same things and react in the same way. Everyone here tends to overreact or speak dramatically…but most of all, their unhappiness with their lives is emphasised too many times.