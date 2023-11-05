Book about books on book street

Initially published in Japan in 2010, ‘Days at the Morisaki Bookshop’ by Satoshi Yagisawa was recently translated into English by Eric Ozawa. The story follows Takako, a 25-year-old whose life comes to a standstill after being dumped by her two-timing boyfriend and coworker, quite unceremoniously. She leaves her job and sleeps the days away, unable to cope with her sadness, until she receives a phone call from her uncle Satoru. Satoru, an eccentric man and the third-generation proprietor of a secondhand bookshop in Tokyo’s Jimbocho neighbourhood, offers Takako to live rent-free in a room above the shop in exchange for her assistance behind the counter. Takako, initially unwilling to participate in her new surroundings, soon discovers a love for modern Japanese literature.
In 150 pages, Yagisawa creates an optimistic environment — especially highlighting the relationships between Takako and the various people who walk into her life. You come across many loveable characters, but only get to know them on the surface level.
Similar to a person falling in love for the first time, you see Takako fall in love with books and also with herself for the very first time.
Teleported to a rustic secondhand bookshop, filled to the brim with dusty pre-loved bestsellers, you’re reminded of how books can sometimes be life-changing.
With a simple storyline and subpar language, while the book itself is not life-changing, it still does a good job of transporting you through the past eras of your own life.
From becoming a regular at your local bookstore to one day picking up a Japanese novel for the first time and falling in love with the way the Japanese look at life. From experiencing heartbreak to then carefully piecing yourself back together. One can’t help but draw parallels between the book and real life.
‘Days at the Morisaki Bookshop’ is a warm hug for every book lover. The comfort in reading a book that talks so fondly about books is truly inexplicable.
Jimbocho is a new monthly column where we sift through popular Japanese books. Often called the ‘town of books’, Jimbocho is a neighbourhood in Tokyo that celebrates Japan’s rich literary heritage. Send your suggestions to the reviewer on X @asra_mavad