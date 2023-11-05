Book about books on book street

Initially published in Japan in 2010, ‘Days at the Morisaki Bookshop’ by Satoshi Yagisawa was recently translated into English by Eric Ozawa. The story follows Takako, a 25-year-old whose life comes to a standstill after being dumped by her two-timing boyfriend and coworker, quite unceremoniously. She leaves her job and sleeps the days away, unable to cope with her sadness, until she receives a phone call from her uncle Satoru. Satoru, an eccentric man and the third-generation proprietor of a secondhand bookshop in Tokyo’s Jimbocho neighbourhood, offers Takako to live rent-free in a room above the shop in exchange for her assistance behind the counter. Takako, initially unwilling to participate in her new surroundings, soon discovers a love for modern Japanese literature.