Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

Book review: Why David Szalay’s Flesh is a gripping study of desire, violence and inner emptiness

To understand the novel’s peculiar force, it helps to know David Szalay’s own literary temperament.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 12:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 20:25 IST
BooksSpecialsanatomy

Follow us on :

Follow Us