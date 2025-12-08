<p>Mysuru: Vivekananda Institute for Leadership Development (V-LEAD) and Infosys Foundation, Mysuru, are jointly organising GenNext-Kausalyan, a one-month residential youth upskilling and employability programme designed for 12th pass, undergraduate, and also postgraduate students, aged from 18 to 29 years.</p><p>C Kanakaraju, director-operations, Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), said, “This initiative focuses on developing non-technical soft skills to enhance employability and aims to nurture confident, capable, and committed professionals, who embody the 4Cs — character, conviction, competence, and capacity. The programme emphasises leadership, communication, teamwork, and workplace readiness, empowering the participants to become responsible and skilled contributors to the nation’s workforce”.</p><p>Rekha Shanmukha, director, V-LEAD, said, “The selection for the programme will be conducted through the ‘Kaushalya’ workshop, scheduled for December 13, from 9.30 am to 4 pm, at V-LEAD, CA-2 KIADB Industrial Area, Ring Road, Hebbal, Mysuru – 570016. The second batch training programme will commence from December 29.”</p><p>The shortlisted participants will benefit from intensive learning experience, exposure to leadership models, and job placement support upon successful completion of the programme, they said.</p><p>Register at: https://forms.gle/NJFPrSQTVBwRpNgd6</p><p>For details, contact: 97390 17311.</p>