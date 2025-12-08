<p>Late nights during the year-end party season, work avalanche and early mornings are eating into your sleep? Blame those unending parties and adda sessions! A serve up of great coffee seizes the moment. Here are ways to rev up the life-saver for your daily fix!</p><p><strong>Press it</strong></p><p>Want a cup of coffee that tastes like the expensive brews at the coffee shops? Mix hot milk with a splash of water, and your quantity of coffee powder. Pour high from one cup to another, the Udupi way. Then add a dot of cold pressed coconut oil and swish into a fresh mug.</p><p>The inclusion does the trick and makes way for a smoother, hotter sip.</p><p><strong>Salt on</strong></p><p>If you have had noon chai, you know the twist a pinch of salt brings to the cup. Bring in the magic dot of salt to your brew, and watch it turn smoother, taste less bitter and slightly sweet. Adding salt to coffee has been a part of the coffee drinking ritual in Vietnam for years.</p><p><strong>Brownie point</strong></p><p>If you love having cold coffee, try this. When you blitz the ice, milk, sugar (or whichever substitute you like) in the mixie, pause before you continue. Add a dot of Bournvita to the concoction, and spin again, three times till the granules dissolve completely.</p><p>Here is a stunning cool sip in a tall glass.</p><p><strong>Green call</strong></p><p>Go green with intent to offset the calories you have been ingesting during the festive season. Green coffee, powered by chlorogenic acid - a compound believed to help in weight reduction, and boost metabolism – comes packed with antioxidants and is an eye-opener.</p><p><strong>Sleepy mode</strong></p><p>Conversely, if you want to take a power nap desperately in the afternoon to rid yourself of the niggling headache or annoying yawns, here is your fix. A touch of mushroom extracts to your pour creates a chill pill, literally. Shroom coffee makes you feel relaxed easily.</p>