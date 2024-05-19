Bookrack for the week (May 19 to May 25)

The Black Orphan
S Hussain Zaidi
HarperCollins, pp 248, Rs 399
It’s love at first sight for DIG Ajay Rajvardhan of the National Investigation Agency when he sees attractive young lawyer Asiya Khan in court, defending a young woman the NIA has arrested on charges of terrorism.
The Penguin Book of Korean Short Stories
Kirsty Logan
Penguin, pp 496, Rs 499
This eclectic, moving, and wonderfully enjoyable collection is an essential introduction to Korean literature. It captures a hundred years of Korea’s vibrant short-story tradition.
The Boy With A Hundred Questions
Nalini Ramachandran and Shruti Himani (Illustrator)
HarperCollins, pp 132, Rs 499
Meet nine-year-old Shunya, an inquisitive soul who spends much of his time under his favourite peepul tree, wondering about the secrets of the universe, the purpose of life and the meaning of faith.
How To Be Happy
Ruskin Bond
HarperCollins, pp 132, Rs 499
Ruskin Bond is back with another book filled with his wonderful nuggets of advice, thoughts and brilliant commentary on life. And this time it is on how to be happy!
You Are Here
David Nicholls
Sceptre, pp 368, Rs 799
Marnie is stuck. Stuck working alone in her London flat. Michael is coming undone. What happens when these two lonely souls meet?