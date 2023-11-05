Bookrack for the week (Nov 5 to Nov 11)

All The Love You Deserve
Preeti Shenoy
Westland, pp 236, Rs 250
This is the story of three young people from starkly different backgrounds with intertwined fates, fighting for what they value most. What will they have to give up to get what they want?
Heal Your Gut, Mind & Emotions
Dimple Jangda
Penguin, pp 226, Rs 399
In this book, the author outlines a five-step process that may help improve your gut–brain axis so you can better understand what your body truly needs.
The Song Of The Sky Tree
Nandita Basu
S&S, pp 256, Rs 799
This is a warm, funny, heartbreaking graphic novel about growing up in the 1980s and 90s, moving cities and becoming a vet.
The Fast And The Dead
Anuja Chauhan
HarperCollins, pp 420, Rs 499
As corpses start piling up in bustling Shivajinagar, will a canny old policeman be able to prove his powerful hunch — that these deaths are not accidents?
Same As Ever
Morgan Housel
Pan Macmillan, pp 224, Rs 450
The author shares 24 short stories about the ways that life, behaviour, and business will always be the same. Armed with this knowledge of the unchanging, he believes readers will be able to think about risk and opportunity differently.