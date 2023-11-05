JOIN US
features

Bookrack for the week (Nov 5 to Nov 11)

Here's this week's bookrack.
Last Updated 05 November 2023, 03:56 IST

All The Love You Deserve

Preeti Shenoy

Westland, pp 236, Rs 250

This is the story of three young people from starkly different backgrounds with intertwined fates, fighting for what they value most. What will they have to give up to get what they want?

Heal Your Gut, Mind & Emotions

Dimple Jangda

Penguin, pp 226, Rs 399

In this book, the author outlines a five-step process that may help improve your gut–brain axis so you can better understand what your body truly needs.

The Song Of The Sky Tree

Nandita Basu

S&S, pp 256, Rs 799

This is a warm, funny, heartbreaking graphic novel about growing up in the 1980s and 90s, moving cities and becoming a vet.

The Fast And The Dead

Anuja Chauhan

HarperCollins, pp 420, Rs 499

As corpses start piling up in bustling Shivajinagar, will a canny old policeman be able to prove his powerful hunch — that these deaths are not accidents?

Same As Ever

Morgan Housel

Pan Macmillan, pp 224, Rs 450

The author shares 24 short stories about the ways that life, behaviour, and business will always be the same. Armed with this knowledge of the unchanging, he believes readers will be able to think about risk and opportunity differently. 

