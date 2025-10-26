<p><strong>Click Here</strong></p>.<p>Alex Schultz</p>.<p>Hachette, pp 400, Rs 699</p>.<p>The author guides readers through the key principles for maximising the impact of your marketing budget, whether you are working for a global corporation or running your own start-up.</p>.<p><strong>Twice</strong></p>.<p>Mitch Albom</p>.<p>Hachette, pp 320, Rs 699</p>.<p>This is a love story that is enchanting, probing, and clairvoyant in matters of the heart. It promises to make you think, weep, and overflow with love from beginning to end.</p>.<p><strong>The Liar Among Us</strong></p>.<p>Bishhal Paull</p>.<p>Bloomsbury, pp 300, Rs 499</p>.<p>At Valorhouse International, an elite boarding school shrouded in the mist-drenched hills of Sikkim, secrets don’t stay buried. Strange whispers echo in empty halls. Students start vanishing; first in secret, then in plain sight.</p>.<p><strong>Spectres Of Vengeance</strong></p>.<p>Tarun Mehrishi</p>.<p>Penguin, pp 328, Rs 399</p>.<p>In a world where shadows conceal the truth and power is the ultimate prize, Amitabh Mehta, India’s resolute chief of intelligence, stands firm against corruption and terror. But his biggest test is on the horizon.</p>.<p><strong>Bonds Of Hercules</strong></p>.<p>Jasmine Mas</p>.<p class="bodytext">Harper, pp 528, Rs 599</p>.<p class="bodytext">Every hero has their monsters. And Alexis is bound to hers: tied eternally, irrevocably to the Underworld’s dark heirs in a marriage that has shaken the foundations of Olympus.</p>