Bookrack for the week (Oct 6 to Oct 12)

<p><strong>Evenfall</strong></p>.<p>Alexander Armstrong</p>.<p>HarperCollins, pp 384, Rs 499</p>.<p>The clock is ticking. Dark forces are amassing. Sam must undertake perilous journeys, determine friend and foe, and discover his true powers. </p>.<p><strong>ADHD Is Awesome</strong></p>.<p>Penn and Kim Holderness</p>.<p>HarperHorizon, pp 320, Rs 499</p>.<p>The authors are content creators on a mission to reboot how we think about the unfortunately named "attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder."</p>.<p><strong>Gully Gully</strong></p>.<p>Aditya Iyer</p>.<p>Penguin, pp 344, Rs 499</p>.<p>This book reveals not only what cricket means to India, but also what Indians mean to cricket by capturing the best and the worst of us, along with the grit and the grime of the land.</p>.<p><strong>Beauty Queens Of Bishan</strong></p>.<p>Akshita Nanda</p>.<p>Vintage, pp 360, Rs NA</p>.<p>In Bishan, the busiest suburb of Singapore, 13 small beauty parlours coexist quietly, offering haircuts, bikini waxes and facials at no-nonsense prices. All that changes when a swanky new salon opens...</p>.<p><strong>Turtle Moon</strong></p>.<p>Hannah Gold</p>.<p>HarperChildren's, pp 337, Rs 499</p>.<p>Silver Trevelon's parents aren't happy. They haven't been happy since the nursery they decorated started gathering cobwebs, waiting for the baby brother or sister that never came. But life suddenly comes up with a plan when they travel to Costa Rica...</p>