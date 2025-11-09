<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">Woke Is Dead</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Piers Morgan</p>.<p class="bodytext">Harper Collins, pp 320, Rs 400</p>.<p class="bodytext">The author charts the “spectacular collapse” of what he calls the most ridiculous ideology in human history. With his trademark wit and fearless honesty, he celebrates the ‘heroes’ who refused to surrender to the woke brigade.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">Strange Houses</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Uketsu and Jim Rion (translator)</p>.<p class="bodytext">Penguin, pp 208, Rs 599</p>.<p class="bodytext">Every house hides secrets. But some secrets are far darker than others. A sinister hidden room. A sealed cellar. A child’s face glimpsed at a window...</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">This Garden Of Weeds</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">V Sanjay Kumar</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bloomsbury, pp 288, Rs 599</p>.<p class="bodytext">Salil Gupta and his daughter Nupur belong to a Delhi business family that has no acquaintance with art. He wants to collect art, she wants to be a curator. But the art world is a walled garden...</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">The Last Death Of The Year</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Sophie Hannah</p>.<p class="bodytext">Harper Collins, pp 384, Rs 499</p>.<p class="bodytext">Hercule Poirot and his good friend Inspector Edward Catchpool arrive on the Greek island of Lamperos for a little holiday…or is it? Catchpool suspects Poirot has a different reason for being there. </p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">Murderland</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Caroline Fraser</p>.<p class="bodytext">Hachette, pp 496, Rs 899</p>.<p class="bodytext">A propulsive non-fiction thriller, Murderland transcends true-crime voyeurism and noir mythology, taking readers on a profound quest into the dark heart of the real American berserk.</p>