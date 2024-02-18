Delving into the normality of evil

As The Hatter’s Ghosts unfolds, you perceive the reasons why these crimes have been committed even as you get a fuller and deeper understanding of the killer. You understand the small orbit of his life in this town that most people leave. You understand what years of oppression and the chipping away of a psyche do to a man. And before you know it, when the denouement occurs, you have to face the fact that you aren’t in the company of a monster, but an ordinary man who’s convinced himself that “killing is a necessity”. It’s in that moment of unmasking that Simenon’s strength as a writer is revealed — his unique ability to illustrate the grey morass of the human soul elevates him above the rest of the crime writer pantheon.