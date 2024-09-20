Five books that advocate for world peace

International Day of Peace is observed on September 21 every year. It’s a reminder to turn disputes into hugs and handshakes. Metrolife has curated a reading list that champions the causes of non-violence and unity.
Grandfather Gandhi
Authors: Arun Gandhi, Bethany Hegedus
This is a children’s book. It shares the story of Mahatma Gandhi from the perspective of his grandson, Arun Gandhi. It explores the themes of peace, perseverance, and non-violence. With vibrant illustrations, it introduces young readers to Gandhi’s philosophy and his role in India’s independence movement.
The Book of Compassion
Authors: Kailash Satyarthi and the Dalai Lama
Written by two Nobel Peace Prize winners, this book provides insight into how global challenges like inequality, injustice and even climate change can be tackled with compassion. It features personal anecdotes, including Satyarthi’s efforts to protect children from exploitation and lessons on kindness that the Dalai Lama received from his mother.
I Am Malala
Author: Malala Yousufzai
The autobiography of Pakistani education activist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousufzai has been appreciated for supporting the cause of education and gender equality. Malala provides a broader perspective on Pakistan’s struggles with blind faith, ignorance, and the Taliban. She also writes about growing up amid violence.
Long Walk to Freedom
Author: Nelson Mandela
This autobiography tells the story of Mandela, the first Black president of South Africa. It chronicles his journey from his upbringing in rural South Africa to his participation in the anti-apartheid movement, 27 years of imprisonment, and his role in bringing democracy to the country. Mandela shares personal insights on his fight
for freedom and equality.
In Pursuit of Peace — India-Pakistan Relations Under Six Prime Ministers
Author: Satinder Kumar Lambah
The book explores the complexities of the India-Pakistan relationship
and the challenges and opportunities in their pursuit of peace. It chronicles the diplomatic engagements and significant events over the tenure of six Indian prime ministers and their Pakistani counterparts. It is written by an Indian civil servant.