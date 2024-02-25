How to stem the tide of tattle?

The retreat in Malaya and the surrender in Singapore provided a persuasive backdrop for such rumours, many of them tall tales about Japanese prowess and British cowardice. There was a story in the United Provinces that a Japanese man had parachuted to a mela, addressed the gathering and ‘returned to the skies by the same means’.

Around the same time, a train dacoity in Gorakhpur was attributed to the Japanese. There were recurring rumours about Japanese attacks at specific times on specific places such as Calcutta, Jamshedpur and the Kumbh Mela at Allahabad. In Dehradun, guns were to be dropped into a PoW camp to empower those incarcerated to capture the town.

The official report on the Dehradun rumour made a wry note of another making the rounds: ‘The arrest of the Superintendent of Police Cawnpore as a spy has been improved by the addition of the information that he was subsequently shot dead in Allahabad Fort.’