Morality tales and monster lore

The bad news is the complete absence of a blue pencil. Little or no editing has been done and as a result, the reader struggles with awkward language and even more awkward descriptions, to get to the heart of the tale. To begin with, the pivotal peg of the story, the lost scissors, is written in the singular — scissor — all through, despite the fact that in modern English, the word 'scissors' has no singular form. Dreams are described as 'displeasures'; music 'tickles' at the skin of listeners; disappearances 'ache' people; women run fast but in an enjoyable manner; people look 'admirably' at other people; people 'arrange wedlock' for their children; ears go up like an 'alerted dog', and much more. Editing regional literature comes with its challenges but the total lack of it works to the detriment of the story being told.