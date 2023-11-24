Must-reads for Rajyotsava month

Samskara by U R Ananthamurthy
Naranappa, a renegade Brahmin — who mocks God, eats meat, drinks alcohol and marries a lower caste woman — falls ill and dies. The entire village is left with the question of his funeral. Should his last rites be in accordance with Brahmin traditions? They turn to Praneshacharya, a devout member of the community for an answer. While trying to find a solution, he embarks on a journey of self discovery, and eventually begins to question the caste system. Translated to English by A K Ramanujan, the book is considered a masterpiece in modern world literature.
Kusumabale by Devanoora Mahadeva
A classic blend of poetry and prose, Devanoora Mahadeva’s ‘Kusumabale’ gives a peek into the plight of women in feudal and patriarchal communities, and the harsh realities of Dalit life. The honour killing of Chenna, Kusuma’s lover and Kusuma being shunned by her husband because of the colour of their newborn’s skin form the crux of the story. The author takes us into a world of spirits. Through their conversations, he narrates the story of Kusuma.
The House of Kanooru by Kuvempu
Set in a Malnad village during the pre-Independence era, Kuvempu’s ‘Kanooru Heggadathi’ is about youngsters influenced by the ideals of the freedom movement and voicing their opinions against the prejudices and superstitions in the society.
Hayavadana by Girish Karnad
The story revolves around Hayavadana, a strange creature with a head of a horse and a body of a man. Devadatta, a man of great knowledge, Kapila, a man of great physical strength, and Padmini, a beautiful woman are the other key characters. Translated to English by Girish Karnad, ‘Hayavadana’ explores identity, imperfection, incompleteness, fulfillment and self-discovery.
Speaking of Siva by A K Ramanujan
Speaking of Siva features Vachanas (that which is said) or Kannada poems written during the 12th century bhakti movement. Vachanas of Basavanna, Allama Prabhu, Devara Dasimayya and Akkamahadevi are translated along with detailed explanations of each.
Sakina’s Kiss by Vivek Shanbhag
Two men knock on Venkat’s door and claim to have some business with his daughter. As the book unfolds, his quiet middle-class life is turned upside down. Translated by Srinath Perur, the book explores gender stereotypes and age-old biases in the fast changing political and social landscapes of India.