Must-reads for Rajyotsava month

Naranappa, a renegade Brahmin — who mocks God, eats meat, drinks alcohol and marries a lower caste woman — falls ill and dies. The entire village is left with the question of his funeral. Should his last rites be in accordance with Brahmin traditions? They turn to Praneshacharya, a devout member of the community for an answer. While trying to find a solution, he embarks on a journey of self discovery, and eventually begins to question the caste system. Translated to English by A K Ramanujan, the book is considered a masterpiece in modern world literature.