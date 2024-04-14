Read Of The Week (April 14 to April 20)

Unmasked: Reflections in Brush & Ink by Nandita Chaudhuri, a British-Asian artist and poet is a compendium of poems and paintings that rely on graphic metaphors to convey a common thread. Introspection, coupled with profound, thought-provoking stories, explore and re-engage with deep impressions and stored images snatched from life. The two mediums, when juxtaposed, delve into emotions that would not have been possible alone, creating cross-currents as they dissolve into each other. Like yin and yang, at times, they display the connectivity between the human soul and the universe at large and, at others, depict the paucity and dissociation between them.

An interplay of narratives throughout the book enables a storyline that describes the object and the crevices within. Together, they create a unique multi-layered sensory experience, conveying deep introspection with incredible synergy.