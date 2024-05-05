Read Of The Week (May 5 to May 11)

For many indigenous peoples, land and the landscape are like religion. Theirs are not structured, efficient communities; nor are such considered desirable. And while organised religions and various ‘isms’ have made their way to these remote domains, they have never been able to take root fully. The open spaces, communities and wilderness that the Adivasis call home have all been shrinking rapidly in recent times, however, and are in danger of being lost forever. Narendra’s new book provides a valuable, fascinating insight into this vanishing realm.