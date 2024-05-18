Home
Nilgiri Mountain train service cancelled due to earth slip on track

An earth slip occurred between Kallar – Hillgrove railway stations of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Train No.06136 Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam train, scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 7.10 am, has been cancelled on May 18.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 08:29 IST
Chennai: The Nilgiri Mountain Railway train service has been cancelled on Saturday owing to earth slip between Kallar - Hillgrove railway stations.

Mud and boulders fell on the rail line, obstructing traffic. “Hence, a train service of the NMR has been cancelled,” a release from the railway said.

Passengers of the cancelled train service will be given full refund of the ticket fare, it added.

Published 18 May 2024, 08:29 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennaiNilgiri Mountain Railway

