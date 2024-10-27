Read of the Week (Oct 27 to Nov 2)

<p class="bodytext">Patriot is the exhilarating life story of one of the most fearless and inspiring figures of our time, who became a beacon to millions and the sole political threat to Vladimir Putin.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This is Alexei Navalny’s life in his own words: his Soviet childhood, political awakening, his marriage and beloved family, his total commitment to taking on a corrupt regime and his enduring love of Russia and its people. His 2020 poisoning by the Russian security services was a global news event. In 2024, he died in a brutal Siberian prison. He began writing Patriot whilst recovering from his poisoning; it ends with his prison diaries, seen here for the first time.</p>.A poet for whom the elegies won't dry up....<p class="bodytext">We witness the growth of his nationwide support. We see his many arrests and harassment and, in stunning detail, the attempt on his life. We understand why he felt he had to return to Russia. In prison, he shows a spirit and a sense of humour that cannot be crushed. The book is Alexei Navalny’s final letter to the world, a rousing call to continue his work, an unforgettably positive account of a life that will inspire every reader.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Alexei Navalny was a Russian opposition leader, an anti-corruption campaigner, and a political prisoner who won international recognition and respect. </p>