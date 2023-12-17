Ships that pass in the night...

And yet the challenges they must face far outweigh anything they could have imagined. Afghanistan is torn apart by a coup in 1978, and both Rustom and Minoti are caught in the chaos one way or the other. Misunderstandings follow, as well as diplomatic encounters, espionage, and a great deal of sorrow for both of them. Although they understand each other very well, there are also customs and traditions that bind both of these characters to their respective cultures. Minoti is expected to be engaged and eventually married to Naveen. The young woman decides to do the unthinkable — she tells Naveen the truth about Rustom and tries to rein in his support. When the coup takes place, tragedy and trauma ensue for both Rustom and Minoti. Both of these novellas are easily readable and have an air of dreamy romance to them despite the challenges these characters face. History and the events of the time are woven into the tales, and while some of those descriptions are dry, they add flavour and character to the stories. All of these characters are keenly involved with the current happenings of their time, be it mutinies, coups, or wars for independence.