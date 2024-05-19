Subtle play of caste and class dynamics

Karunakaran’s daughter Sulochana and the protagonist fall in love. But love for him is a sham as he is there to take revenge. He rapes Sulochana and then deserts her. When Sulochana asks the protagonist to marry her, he shows no courage but still feels guilty for his deeds. Ultimately, he justifies it to himself that his treatment of Sulochana is par for the revenge course. Throughout the novel, the protagonist does multiple things that render him a dark character. But he has a conscience, and one ends up with a strange sense of empathy for him.