The smell of books...

The idea is to bring out the essence of these selected classics through the olefactory route as it were! The fragrances are part of Penguin's broader initiative to bring readers back to classic literature and reintroduce these works to younger and newer audiences. So, fans and readers can avail of fragrances that bring to mind the distinctive setting and atmospherics of much-loved books such as Pride and Prejudice, Great Expectations, Little Women and others. The fragrances will soon be available at all Penguin Classics Store at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.