Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

The unsung patriot who fought like a lion

The officer was Brigadier Mohammed Usman, a selfless, brave soldier who gave his life for the country.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 19:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 19:51 IST
BooksSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us