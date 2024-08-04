Travelling solo, looking within

The first chapter is set in Barcelona where she makes surprising discoveries. For in a faraway land, Indians and Pakistanis live in the same locality, and peacefully. Politics and warfare, it seems, do not affect the friendship of these two nationalities in Spain. In Russia, you are introduced to the brash Dina, and Lake Baikal, with self-reflections on serendipity. In Cambodia, there is much excitement at boarding an open-air toy train that is reminiscent of a childhood dream. Some tour guides are not who they claim to be. In Vietnam, the author embarks on a hike. More adventures follow in Russia, Switzerland, and The Netherlands. Some of these travels explore body positivity, and some bring up horrors of war, as in Germany. Italy has Pompeii and the fallen Roman Empire, and pizza, because, of course. Hong Kong is crowded, and yet, offers places for quiet contemplation. A shamanic retreat in the US turns out to be mystical. There is camaraderie and bonding among the participants and a deep delve into the sorrows of the spirit. France offers the Mona Lisa, and back in Spain, there is a fleeting romance.