Travelling solo, looking within

The Monks Who Laughed When The Bumblebee Stung Me is a nonfiction narrative, part travelogue, part spiritual exploration, that follows the author’s sojourns in various countries. Each chapter is a stopover in a country with the discovery of something new — the places might be repeated but the experiences are always fresh.
As a solitary female traveller, these explorations are unique, for already, some traditional norms are broken — the author journeys alone, without someone to guide or accompany her — and, of course, some people are naturally curious about such an odd phenomenon. ‘Does her father even allow her to do that?’ — they really would like to know. Also, ‘How much does the traveller earn?’ is another common query.
Travelling solo also means more freedom to explore, and sometimes, discover places just off the map; temples, retreats, or private parties. And in each case, this explorer finds a piece of herself, leading to self-discoveries and journeys within. For a woman, this is particularly enlightening, given the constraints of travel, and the possible stigma associated with her going it alone.
The first chapter is set in Barcelona where she makes surprising discoveries. For in a faraway land, Indians and Pakistanis live in the same locality, and peacefully. Politics and warfare, it seems, do not affect the friendship of these two nationalities in Spain. In Russia, you are introduced to the brash Dina, and Lake Baikal, with self-reflections on serendipity. In Cambodia, there is much excitement at boarding an open-air toy train that is reminiscent of a childhood dream. Some tour guides are not who they claim to be. In Vietnam, the author embarks on a hike. More adventures follow in Russia, Switzerland, and The Netherlands. Some of these travels explore body positivity, and some bring up horrors of war, as in Germany. Italy has Pompeii and the fallen Roman Empire, and pizza, because, of course. Hong Kong is crowded, and yet, offers places for quiet contemplation. A shamanic retreat in the US turns out to be mystical. There is camaraderie and bonding among the participants and a deep delve into the sorrows of the spirit. France offers the Mona Lisa, and back in Spain, there is a fleeting romance.
Cambodia though has a remarkable twist to it — for one, there are the very annoying bees that give the book its title, and besides, there is also a humorous gatecrashing event that is an adventure albeit a mildly embarrassing one.
In India, there is a discovery of living in the moment in Dwarkadhish Temple, and apparently paranormal happenings due to an Ouija board in Kodaikanal. Temples are places of joy, reflection, and blessings, and each deity has his or her own unique story, waiting to be told.
The writing is lucid and not overly complex, and the chapters are divided by country, and further into segments covering surrender, beliefs, love, and healing. The narrative flows in and out of events, introducing characters and places with ease, and the spiritual musings are artfully woven into the main text. Dates are mostly left vague, and add a timelessness to the travels, for there is much to be discovered, places to go to, people to meet, and the self to navigate. Both chapters and segments are well-paced and self-contained. The nations visited are familiar but the experiences therein are most definitely not. It is unusual to read about shamans, tarot, spirituality, and the Ouija board all in one place mixed with travel — and it works, adding a twist to these journeys. The perspective of this intrepid solo Indian woman traveller is one of a kind. There is hope, joy, sombre reflection, adventure, and lots to learn. There are conmen, artistes of many kinds, rash drivers, and priests who understand sortilege and ancient arts of divination, and hauntings, interspersed with the author’s own vulnerabilities and personal touches.
The world, it seems, has much to offer, and many interesting individuals to meet, and sometimes, an unpleasant event can be hilarious in hindsight, or, even if stressful when it happens, a learning experience. Overall, this is a refreshing travelogue.