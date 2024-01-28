A tooth fairy for the hymen

Virginity politics is built on a belief system that in turn constructs itself upon a biological certainty: the hymen. The hymen, a piece of tissue covering or surrounding part of the vaginal opening at birth, is designed to protect the sensitive infant vagina from urine and faeces; it naturally thins over time as the vagina becomes more robust. We might think of the hymen as the correlate of milk teeth that serve a purpose early in life and then fall away when they become unnecessary. Instead, the hymen became immortalised as a symbol for a set of anxieties and losses that are inculcated into young women as if these were the natural effects of heterosexual sex. Virginity politics depends upon hymen anxiety which in turn has the effect of producing an apprehension that haunts women’s heterosexual experiences beyond the normal awkwardness common to all intimacy. The anxiety is threefold: imagined pain (of the hymen breaking), anticipatory fear of being discovered (by those who are invested in its politics) and a fear of abandonment (the idea that the men they have sex with will disappear, leaving the girl bereft of both her partner and hymen).