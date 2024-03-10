A work in progress

So, what can be done to make it easier for women to be a part of the workforce? Pooja Sharma Goyal speaks about how Udaiti works with numerous sectors in the work field to bring in more female labourers. “In sectors like manufacturing and construction that are large employers, the employment of a female worker is not very common, due to the manual labour aspect of the work. For instance, the foundation is working towards creating an all-female construction team or, in areas with heavy mechanisation, they plan to increase women in supervisory roles. Another surefire way to increase the participation of female workers is by having more women in leadership roles,” she adds. CXO.com states that there is a serious underrepresentation of women in leadership roles due to systemic biases, societal norms, lack of role models and lack of support.