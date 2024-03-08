Five podcasts for women by women

Hosted by accredited financial counselor Jen Hemphil, this podcast focuses on financial independence and personal growth especially for women. Jen brings a unique blend of practicality and inspiration from diverse guests.
Through their stories, she shares actionable tips and strategies to help listeners navigate their finances. This podcast aims to bolster monetary confidence among women.
This podcast is hosted by brand consultant Swati Rawat. In the episodes, she interviews inspirational women from a cross section of fields about their goals, careers, and personal lives. So far, she has spoken with over 40 women. She aims to dig deeper into what motivates them, their aspirations and their unique vision.
NRI Woman by Bettina Tauro and Ninorah Brookshire
This weekly podcast was first created in 2017 as a Facebook page where South Asian NRI women could talk about their common experiences of relocating, meeting new friends, and adjusting to new cultures. It also covers mental health, addiction, and other issues. It is hosted by Bettina Tauro and Ninorah Brookshire, both of Indian descent.
This podcast, by Deborah-Frances-White, discusses issues relating to feminism. The weekly podcast is recorded in front of a live audience. The episodes are centered around themes like stereotypes, periods, beauty products and motherhood. The show has featured guests like actor Gemma Arterton and writer Dawn O’Porter.
Hosts Anney Reese and Samantha McVey unpack issues surrounding science, history and culture through a feminist perspective. The daily podcast focuses on challenges faced by women and vulnerable sections of society around the world.
(Published 08 March 2024, 02:01 IST)