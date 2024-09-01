How women navigate cynicism in activism

Friction stemming from internalised masculinity is dismissive of anything that doesn’t fit into preconceived boxes. There is also the battle of agenda vs process. Male activists tend to be agenda-driven, whereas women activists are keener on processes and in looking at pluralities. It could even be said that male arguments tend to be linear, whereas female expression tends to be lateral and cyclical.

Sometimes the desire to be politically correct may overwhelmingly tilt an argument in favour of a process that may not reflect the situation on the ground. This is particularly true when there is a conflict between empowerment as an ideal and the reality on the ground. Two areas of social interaction — caste and gender — require careful handling. Faith and belief in traditional values are deeply entrenched and have their own architecture. It is very complex and the emotional response is also a political statement. The activists and change agents mistakenly believed that uniting the community on concerns of the poor, for example on ‘work and wages’, could build a strong enough understanding to oppose caste inequality. But it does not. We have not developed a discourse to deal with its presence in the communities we work for. Caste is often ‘social security’, despite its oppression and discomforts. Religion and social customs are the most difficult to challenge. My greatest friends in rural India agree to disagree when we discuss inter-caste marriages or even the freedom of women to choose a husband. I am happy to see that there is a generational difference now, and young women show acceptance of these changes; however, they do not have the courage to put it into practice.