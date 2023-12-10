It's an explicit no for puriteens!

While on the one hand, we have Chittha, which had reason to show explicit content but didn’t, on the other, we have Oppenheimer. In the Christopher Nolan directorial, the ‘monotony’ of men talking about the creation of an atom bomb is broken with long-drawn and uncomfortable sex scenes, with religious verses thrown in for even more effect. Was it really necessary? Even the recent Ranbir Kapoor movie Animal left many uncomfortable with its overindulgence in sexual themes and genitalia. In fact, some actors seem to express disappointment when sex scenes are not included. Case in point: Actor Mansoor Ali was immensely disappointed with a lack of screen time with his co-star Trisha in the recently released Leo. “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in several movies and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule,” was what he had to say in a recent interview. No doubt an FIR was filed against him, and he had to apologise but such misogynistic and sexist remarks show how sexual violence has become so normalised. Inclusion of sex in movies or shows started off to break stereotypes, represent an artistic form or give a platform for different sexualities, but it has gradually become “an act of rebellion”; something “liberal” young adults do to spite society and their parents, says Sarah Rebello, an edutech professional in her 20s.