Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesgender

Understanding the journey of gender transition

When it comes to medical transition, the treatments include hormone replacement therapies (HRT), gender-affirming/affirmation surgery (GAS) or voice therapy.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 20:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 20:16 IST
GenderSpecials

Follow us on :

Follow Us