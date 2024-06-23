Growing the ‘gardener’s pride’

Once you have the setup ready, select the right plant. Here are some things to look out for while buying orchids: Make it a point to buy from authentic sellers. Check the tag or label for the orchid’s species name, native habitat, and optimal growing conditions as this knowledge will guide your care strategy. If you are a beginner, Dr Madhusudan recommends growing simple ones like Phalaenopsis or Dendrobium because they adapt quickly to subtle changes. Look for orchids with bright, non-drooping leaves and healthy roots free of rot. It should be in an active growth phase with fresh leaves. If buying a blooming plant, choose one with a few unopened flower buds. Avoid plants showing signs of disease like spots or sogginess.