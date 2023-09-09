‘If you are enjoying, you are living…’

Singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta grew up between Belgium, UK and India. Since the age of six, Raveena has worked with vocal coaches in Indian classical and Western contemporary music to explore the latitude of her vocal range. At 12, she launched her first commercial music album, From Deep Within, in 2010. From Deep Within is a collection of 13 songs, of which five were launched with music videos. In April 2020 she started her musical journey with the song Yaadein along with Avitesh Shrivastava.
Shilpi Madan had a chat with the musician.
Excerpts from the conversation:
Where does your flair for music stem from?
My flair for music seems to be more innate. No one in my family is a musician. I come from a family of entrepreneurs, but I believe that’s where my creativity stems from. Being around progressive thinkers and ambitious people who are striving to be their best selves pushes me to be my best self and focus on upward momentum.
What is the first thing you do every morning?
The first thing I do every morning is open my curtains and let the sunlight in. It’s the best way for me to wake up and start my day.
Your fitness routine?
My fitness routine includes a lot of HIIT (high intensity interval training) workouts. I try to go for these classes 5-6 times a week. I try to get my 10,000 steps a day and drink a gallon of water (this doesn’t happen everyday but it’s a process).
One thing about Raveena that no one knows…
Something that no one knows… I am a GIA certified diamond grader. In case you know anyone looking to buy diamonds, send them over!
What was it like working with Tiger Shroff?
Working with Tiger on Casanova Acoustic was such a beautiful experience. Takes me back to some incredible memories in the studio and the shoot.
How does it feel, walking the ramp at New York Fashion Week?
It is such an exciting opportunity. I have been in different fashion weeks around the world but this would be my first time - walking the ramp in New York. I’m really looking forward to it - getting dressed and meeting other artists and designers is always a lot of fun!
What has your journey in been like so far?
It’s been a beautiful journey so far. I’ve had the opportunity to try many different things. I’ve been able to pursue what I deeply love. There’s really not much more I can ask for. I have been very lucky with people - surrounding myself with kind-hearted, authentic, driven, growth-oriented people is definitely very important for me. This has made the journey even more fruitful. Having good people by your side through the highs and lows is what makes the journey memorable.
A singer you admire…
Rihanna is one of them. She is a powerhouse of a woman. Her journey, resilience, self-belief is so inspiring. What she has been able to build with her brand in music and now fashion and beauty is so inspiring. She has excelled in each venture - I admire how multifaceted she is among so many other artists.
How have the dynamics changed for women in performing arts over the past decade?
I believe the dynamics have changed. There is more space to be heard and for women to use their voice. There are more platforms and communities that enable this as well. While there’s a lot more to be done, it’s exciting to see a future where women are excelling, defying norms and pushing boundaries to do and pursue what they wish to do. Whatever that may be.
Where do you see yourself five years from now?
In five years, I see myself creating new highs in my journey in music as well as delving into entrepreneurial ventures.
Are you planning to dip into OTT?
I would be very open to the opportunity to work in OTT.
What’s next?
I have an EP releasing with Rishi Rich soon for which I am very excited. Besides that, various singles and projects are lined up.
What has been your greatest learning so far?
My greatest learning has been to just focus on the journey, as long as you are making small steps towards progress and enjoying - you are living. The outcomes are important but in the long run, they are secondary. Surround yourself with the best people who help you be your best self and focus on putting out good energy into the world, it’s reciprocal.
Cut-off box - ‘I count my blessings every day - my family friends and to be gifted a life where I can pursue my passions and dreams