‘If you are enjoying, you are living…’

It’s been a beautiful journey so far. I’ve had the opportunity to try many different things. I’ve been able to pursue what I deeply love. There’s really not much more I can ask for. I have been very lucky with people - surrounding myself with kind-hearted, authentic, driven, growth-oriented people is definitely very important for me. This has made the journey even more fruitful. Having good people by your side through the highs and lows is what makes the journey memorable.