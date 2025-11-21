<p>The latest episode of Nikhil Kamath's People by WTF features an unfiltered and wide-ranging discussion where legendary Indian composer AR Rahman sat down and delivered a rare and deeply personal look into his ideology.</p><p>Rather than celebrating his public achievements, the podcast gave the viewers a closer look at Rahman's inner world, highlighting his humble nature and a pious and religious individual deeply committed to spirituality and sincerity above global fame. </p><p>Across their candid discussion, Nikhil and Rahman delve into his life journey, covering personal loss, his transformation into a global icon, the role of faith and creativity, the emerging impact of AI, and future predictions for Indian music and entertainment.</p><p>This podcast came as a sweet surprise as the Mozart of Madras was seen enlightening the young entrepreneurs, especially those involved in the creative and live entertainment sectors. Rahman shared insights on art, faith and success, technology innovators exploring AI’s role in creativity and students or professionals seeking purpose, self-belief and reinvention.</p>.<p>Among the podcast's most anticipated moments was AR Rahman opening up about the personal journey that led to his conversion to Islam. He explained that he mostly follows Sufism. Rahman added, “I am a fan of all religions and I have studied Islam, Hinduism and Christianity. My only problem is killing or harming others in the name of religion. I love to entertain, and when I perform, it feels like a shrine — we are all enjoying the fruits of oneness. People of different religions, who speak different languages, all come together there.”</p><p>Rahman was then asked why he leaned towards Sufism and what the religion meant to him. He replied, “Sufism is like dying before dying. There are screens which make you self-reflect, and to remove those screens, you have to perish. Lust, greed, jealousy or judgments all need to die. Your ego disappears, and then you become transparent like God. You become part of the light.”</p>