Britney Spears shocks fans with nude Instagram posts, opens up about trauma and healing

<p>Pop sensation Britney Spears left fans shocked with a daring social media post. The diva, who often grabs attention, has raised new questions about her health with her bold Instagram post. </p><p>With her back to the camera and arms lifted above her head, the ‘Toxic’ star gazing out of a large window in the photo. Sporting knee-high black boots and her blonde hair cascading down, Spears cleverly concealed herself with a rose emoji. She let the photo speak for itself, posting it without any caption. Garnering over lakhs of likes, the singer’s post is buzzing on all social media platforms.</p>.<p>Shortly after the first, she posted a second bare photo, where she finally said she's healing after her marriage with Sam Asghari and being cut off from her sons for 3 years.</p><p>In the caption she wrote, “We’re just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years … I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it … well I know im healing bc im hungry again like a child or baby… im so hungry it hurts and when I eat its like its my first time ever eating in my life … I believe although I loved my home there is waaay too much abuse and trauma in there…. Today I thank jesus for food it feel like telling others NO… Owning my body… and letting them REALLY know where im from… My soul has never experienced food like this a day in my life… so silly and embarrassing im going to eat cookies and cream ice cream now…god bless u all” (sic)<br>Fans have expressed worry over Britney Spears’ recent behavior. Last week, she posted a video with pets roaming nearby, and a substance resembling dog feces was seen on the floor.</p><p>In the past, Britney Spears has faced many personal hardships. She has openly shared the emotional toll of being distanced from her sons, saying it feels like a part of her has "died." She also described her wedding to Sam Asghari as feeling like a "fake distraction."</p><p>As of now, there’s no sign of Britney Spears returning to music, however, a biopic based on her memoir <em>The Woman in Me</em> is in early development with director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt.</p>