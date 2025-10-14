<p>The makers of <em>Thamma</em> have just dropped their latest number, and it brings back Malaika Arora in a full-blown dance number on the big screen after a long time. And the result is sensational, to say the least. Cheekily titled 'Poison Baby', with vocals by the ever-popular Jasmine Sandlas, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Sachin-Jigar, the video has Malaika blaze the floor with her graceful, effortless moves.</p><p>Rashmika Mandana and Ayushmann Khurana also feature in the song, with Rashmika joining in to dance with Malaika, making for some crackling chemistry between them. The video is mounted lavishly, with eye-catching sets and choreography, making it a visual delight.</p>.<p>Malaika Arora said, “It’s been years since I led a full-blown dance number like this in a film, and stepping into Poison Baby felt electric. The choreography blends moves and expressions, and I wanted the performance to feel dangerous, beautiful, and untamed—all at the same time. I heard the song, and I knew it instantly—that it was an earworm. Get ready for a new dance floor favourite, for this one is pure Poison Baby."</p><p>Sharing her excitement, Jasmine Sandlas said, “Singing Poison Baby has been such a fun trip. I sang it with a sense of rustic and raw feel, the hook line is so catchy, and it was an absolute pleasure to sing this under the guidance of Sachin Jigar. In addition, having the legendary Malaika Arora bring my song alive on screen makes it even more special."</p><p>The music of <em>Thamma</em> is fast climbing charts across all platforms. 'Tum Mere Na Huye' and 'Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka' got the dance floors blazing, while the gentle love song 'Rahein Na Rahein Hum' has listeners hooked with its melody.</p><p>Set to release this Diwali, <em>Thamma</em> is the latest addition to the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, blending romance, suspense, humour, and bold musical storytelling. With 'Poison Baby,' the audience gets a peek into the darker, seductive side of this cinematic world—and the anticipation builds for what’s next.</p>