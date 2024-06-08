Strings attached: How I revived near-extinct musical instruments

In the late 18th century, Jaffar Khan, a descendant of Tansen, was performing on the Seni rabab at the royal court of Benaras in the presence of the Maharaja of Kashi. It was the end of June. The monsoon had just set in. The hide-covered sound box had absorbed the moisture in the air, and so had the strings, made from catgut. This resulted in a dull sound. Unable to perform well before the king, Khan asked for a few months to return and perform again in his presence. Khan got in touch with an instrument maker in Calcutta (now Kolkata) and developed a new instrument based on this Tanseni rabab. He added a metal plate to the surface, which became the fingerboard. He introduced metal strings in place of gut strings, replaced the small wooden resonator with a large gourd resonator similar to the one in the veena, and replaced the goat skin with wood. The replacements gave the sound a sharp clarity, which made it possible to execute long glissandos. This instrument came to be known as the sursingar in the Royal Court of Benaras.