Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesmusic

Where world music meets universal stories

Singer-composer Shubham Roy's band is working on their first album. He tells Barkha Kumari about the evolution of their sound
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 23:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 23:47 IST
MusicSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us