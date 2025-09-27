<p>In a world fixated on branding and recall, Shubham Roy’s band strikes one as different. They perform under various names — Shubham Roy Collective, Shubham Roy and Friends, Shubham Roy Music, or simply Shubham Roy. The shifting aliases reflect the wider approach of this fusion and world music band from Bengaluru. Frontman Roy says they don’t chase trends, or release music and tour just to stay visible. They are here to create art and enjoy the process in an unhurried, organic manner.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The group has been active in Bengaluru for a decade. It has evolved from performing mostly covers, especially <span class="italic">Coke Studio</span> songs and regional hits, to now playing only original music. Their soundscape blends folk instruments with modern elements and is shaped by the diverse backgrounds of its members. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Roy, the lead singer and composer, grew up around keertans and bhajans at home and later studied Rabindra Sangeet and some Hindustani classical. Percussionist Sidharth Ravi Minaasandram moves easily between mridangam, kanjira, morsing, cajon, and drums. Sidharth Bharadwaj is a multi-instrumentalist, known for his flute work. Ritwik Bhattacharya handles guitar, piano, and backing vocals, while Milind Yohann plays bass. Shiny Das, Roy’s wife, writes the lyrics.</p>.Bengaluru troupe revives 16th-century Maharashtrian ‘dhol tasha’ beats.<p class="bodytext">All their songs draw from everyday life. ‘Aankhi’, their first single, took shape during the early days of Roy and Shiny’s relationship. Built on guitar, tabla, and indie acoustic tones, it carries a raw edge. The sudden death of ‘Missile Man of India’ A P J Abdul Kalam while delivering a lecture in Shillong inspired their next, ‘Wings of Fire’. Both Roy and Shiny are from Shillong. “It came as a huge shock to us,” Roy says. The track leans on acoustic elements and features the djembe.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The rainy landscape of Cherrapunji in their home state inspired a song of the same name. Instruments like the rainstick and storm drum were used to mimic the sound of rain. “Every time it rains in Bengaluru, we are reminded of Cherrapunji. It’s not just a place, it’s an experience,” he says. Roy hopes to create a chamber orchestra version of ‘Cherrapunji’ by next year. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In the coming year, the group plans to roll out their debut album. Two tracks from the album are already out — ‘Dheere’ and ‘Kaise Kahoon’. The latter has been their longest song in the making. It began as a poem about the evolution of love in 2015 and now features flute and the udu, a percussion instrument made of clay, in their arrangement.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The album seeks to be a soundtrack for the human experience, reflecting on childhood, home, friends, growing up, love, and loss.</p>