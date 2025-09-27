Hues of Navaratri on a platter!

<p>Navaratri celebrates the nine forms and aspects of feminine divine force during the nine auspicious days of the festival. From donning colourful clothes, offering prayers to pandal hopping, there is unmatched vibrancy and festivities. Navaratri is also associated with nine colours, each signifying a distinct quality.</p>.<p>Inspired by the festive colours, here are a few delicacies that will match up to the vibes and sentiments of the season.</p>.<p><strong>Beetroot Halwa</strong> </p><p>The colour red symbolises love. With the use of beetroot in halwa the intention is to create a deep shade of the colour. </p><p>What you need: l Four cups of grated beetroot l Two tablespoons of ghee l One cup of milk l Quarter cup each of sugar or 15 black dates (to taste) mixed nuts (cashew almonds and pistachio) and raisins l Half a cup of khova l One teaspoon of cardamom powder </p><p>Preparation: In a thick-bottomed pan heat the ghee and saute the beetroot in it until it shrinks slightly. Add one cup of milk to the beetroot and stir well. Cover the pan and let the beetroot cook in the milk on slow heat for 10 minutes stirring it occasionally. The beetroot will now be soft. Add sugar to taste and stir till it dissolves. As a variation you could add about 10-15 black dates instead of sugar and let the dates soften up along with the beetroot. Continue to cook the halwa on low heat until the ghee separates. Add in the khova mixed nuts raisins and cardamom powder. You can pre-roast the mixed nuts in a little ghee for better flavour. The halwa will have a deep red hue. Serve it hot.</p>.<p><strong>Sweet pumpkin smoothie</strong> </p><p>The colour yellow signifies brightness happiness and cheer and symbolises celebrations as well. A sweet pumpkin smoothie will add that cheer to the table. </p><p>What you need: l One cup of pumpkin puree l Half a cup of Greek yogurt or thick curd l One tablespoon of maple syrup or honey l One banana l One-third cup of milk l Half a teaspoon of spices (equal quantities of nutmeg powder ginger powder clove and cinnamon powder) l Half a cup of crushed ice (according to requirement) </p><p>Preparation: Prepare pumpkin puree in advance by pressure cooking sweet pumpkin cubes and blending it smoothly. Add all the ingredients in the blender including the ice and mix until smooth. Serve in clear glasses and garnish with a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds. Tip: Adjust the consistency of the smoothie according to your preference by reducing the pumpkin puree and adding more milk.</p>.<p><strong>Sago pudding</strong> White symbolises purity peace and serenity and is one of the nine Navaratri colours. Here is a Malaysian sago pudding also called sago gula melaka. </p><p>What you need: l 10 cups of water l 200 gm sago l 150 gm palm sugar l Two cups of canned coconut milk </p><p>Preparation: Boil water in a large vessel and add the sago to it (add it gradually so that no clumps are formed). Boil the sago on low heat stirring occasionally until the pearls become transparent. Strain the cooked sago in a sieve and run it under cold water. Put 1-2 spoonful of sago in jelly moulds and refrigerate them to set and chill. Now pour the coconut milk into a saucepan and let it boil on low heat. Add a pinch of salt and if you can procure it easily add a fresh pandan leaf for extra flavour. Make sure to stir constantly and when the coconut milk starts to bubble remove from the heat and strain it into a bowl. Take the palm sugar in a fresh saucepan and melt it with two tablespoons of water on low heat. When it becomes a little syrupy take it off the heat. When the sago has set gently remove it from the mould and put it into a wide cup. Pour the cooled coconut milk over it and top it with palm sugar syrup.</p>.<p><strong>Pistachio Burfi</strong> </p><p>Green evokes serenity peace and harmony. Nothing screams green better than the hearty pistachio. Here’s an easy recipe for pistachio burfi. </p><p>What you need: l One tin of condensed milk l 150 gm of milk powder l 70 gm of pistachio (ground) </p><p>Preparation: Cook the three ingredients in a large heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat. Stir continuously until the mixture begins to thicken and come together as one sticky ball. Transfer the burfi onto a lightly-greased pan and flatten it evenly with a cup or spatula. When it is cooling cut the burfi into square or diamond-shaped pieces. Garnish with pistachio pieces.</p>.<p><strong>Carrot Payasa </strong></p><p>Orange heralds warmth and vivacity making the wearer cheerful and filled with positive energy. Here’s how you can get it onto your dining table. </p><p>What you need: l Two carrots (preferably Delhi carrots) grated l Half a cup of sugar (or to taste) l Two cups of milk l Quarter cup of water l One tablespoon of ghee to saute l Two tablespoons of almonds and cashew nuts l Half a teaspoon of cardamom powder </p><p>Preparation: In a thick-bottomed deep saucepan gently fry the mixed nuts and add the grated carrots. Saute the carrot on medium heat till it turns a little pale. Add the sugar along with water and let the ingredients cook well for a few minutes. Now pour the milk and let the payasa simmer on low heat for five minutes stirring it occasionally. When done pour it into individual cups and garnish with cardamom powder. You can chill the payasa or serve it hot. </p>