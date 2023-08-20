Are small-molecule drugs better?

Most of the drug molecules can attach to specific receptors and, similar to how electrical activity regulates our routines, they have the ability to regulate specific molecular pathways. On the other hand, there are also small molecules that not only bind to the receptors on the cell membrane but also have the remarkable ability to enter the cell and connect with the internal circuitry. These small molecules act as multiple switches, allowing them to robustly control the molecular pathways. They possess the remarkable ability to interact with specific targets within cells, modulating the activity of proteins and enzymes crucial to disease pathways. One of the most significant advantages of small molecules lies in their versatility. Scientists can modify their chemical structure to enhance their effectiveness and fine-tune their properties. This flexibility allows for a wide range of applications across various therapeutic areas, from infectious diseases to cancer and beyond. As the history of pharmacology reveals, small molecules have revolutionised cancer treatment by targeting specific molecular aberrations driving tumour growth. Drugs like imatinib, commonly known as Gleevec, have transformed the landscape of chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) treatment. By selectively inhibiting the activity of a mutated protein that fuels the disease, Gleevec has turned a once-fatal diagnosis into a manageable chronic condition for many patients. Antiviral drugs like oseltamivir (Tamiflu) have proven instrumental in mitigating the severity and duration of influenza infections.