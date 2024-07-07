The happiness hack: Fire together, wire together

Our brains are constant worry machines, either stressing about the future or dwelling in the past. Dr Lokesh B, a consultant neurologist at Aster CMI Hospital, suggests that the brain can be rewired to experience joy through consistent engagement in activities that trigger happiness and strengthen the brain’s happy circuits. Repetitive negative thoughts or stressful situations can strengthen neural networks associated with negativity. By consciously engaging in activities that promote relaxation, we can reduce the dominance of negativity. Consistent effort is required to practice activities like mindfulness meditation and CBT. While neuroplasticity has its limits due to genetics and life experiences, relaxation activities can foster a joyful outlook. Mindfulness, focusing on the present moment without judgement, activates the prefrontal cortex, that’s responsible for emotional regulation and focus, enabling us to see the small pleasures in life.