1 in 3 suffering from prehypertension in India: ICMR study

New Delhi: More than 33 per cent of Indians suffer from prehypertension, a recent Indian Council of Medical Research study has said, raising concerns on the impact of the condition as it often progresses to full-blown hypertension.

In the study comprising 7,43,067 adults aged between 18 and 54 years, researchers from the ICMR's National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR) conducted a secondary analysis of data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) that covered 707 districts in 28 Indian states and eight Union territories.